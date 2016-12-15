Skip to main content
Incentivising Lending to SMEs with the Funding for Lending Scheme

Some Evidence from Bank-level Data in the United Kingdom
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a4352865-en
Authors
Olena Havrylchyk
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Havrylchyk, O. (2016), “Incentivising Lending to SMEs with the Funding for Lending Scheme: Some Evidence from Bank-level Data in the United Kingdom”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1365, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a4352865-en.
