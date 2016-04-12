Skip to main content
Improving the pension system and the welfare of retirees in Israel

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0xf1fsqvf-en
Authors
Claude Giorno, Jacques Adda
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Giorno, C. and J. Adda (2016), “Improving the pension system and the welfare of retirees in Israel”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1288, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0xf1fsqvf-en.
