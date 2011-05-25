Skip to main content
Improving the Functioning of the Housing Market in the United Kingdom

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgc42th5df2-en
Authors
Christophe André
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
André, C. (2011), “Improving the Functioning of the Housing Market in the United Kingdom”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 867, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgc42th5df2-en.
