Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Improving productivity and job quality of low-skilled workers in the United Kingdom

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/14dfd584-en
Authors
Sanne Zwart, Mark Baker
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Zwart, S. and M. Baker (2018), “Improving productivity and job quality of low-skilled workers in the United Kingdom”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1457, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/14dfd584-en.
Go to top