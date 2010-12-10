Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Improving Fiscal Performance Through Fiscal Councils

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km33sqsqq9v-en
Authors
Robert P. Hagemann
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Hagemann, R. (2010), “Improving Fiscal Performance Through Fiscal Councils”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 829, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km33sqsqq9v-en.
Go to top