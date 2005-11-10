Improving Financial Literacy

This book, the first major study of financial education at the international level, contributes to the development of consumer financial literacy by providing information to policy makers on effective financial education programmes and by promoting the exchange of views and the sharing of experience in the field of financial education and awareness. It identifies and analyses financial literacy surveys in member countries, highlights the economic, demographic and policy changes that make financial education increasingly important, and describes the different types of financial education programmes currently being offered in OECD countries. Finally, this book evaluates the effectiveness of financial education programmes and introduces the OECD Council Recommendation on Principals and Good Practices for Financial Education and Awareness.