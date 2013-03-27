Skip to main content
Improving Employment Prospects for Young Workers in Spain

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k487n7hg08s-en
Authors
Anita Wölfl
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Wölfl, A. (2013), “Improving Employment Prospects for Young Workers in Spain”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1040, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k487n7hg08s-en.
