Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Import Competition, Domestic Regulation and Firm-Level Productivity Growth in the OECD

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92zp0wmm34-en
Authors
Sarra Ben Yahmed, Sean Dougherty
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ben Yahmed, S. and S. Dougherty (2012), “Import Competition, Domestic Regulation and Firm-Level Productivity Growth in the OECD”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 980, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92zp0wmm34-en.
Go to top