Implicit Regulatory Barriers in the EU Single Market

New Empirical Evidence from Gravity Models
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js7xj0xckf6-en
Authors
Jean-Marc Fournier, Aurore Domps, Yaëlle Gorin, Xavier Guillet, Délia Morchoisne
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Fournier, J. et al. (2015), “Implicit Regulatory Barriers in the EU Single Market: New Empirical Evidence from Gravity Models”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1181, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js7xj0xckf6-en.
