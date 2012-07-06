Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Implications of Output Gap Uncertainty in Times of Crisis

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k95xd7m3szw-en
Authors
Romain Bouis, Boris Cournède, Ane Kathrine Christensen
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bouis, R., B. Cournède and A. Christensen (2012), “Implications of Output Gap Uncertainty in Times of Crisis”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 977, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k95xd7m3szw-en.
Go to top