Implementing the Tax Transparency Standards

A Handbook for Assessors and Jurisdictions
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264088016-en
OECD
OECD (2010), Implementing the Tax Transparency Standards: A Handbook for Assessors and Jurisdictions, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264088016-en.
