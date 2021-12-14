This document presents the OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary and conclusions on the progress made by the United Kingdom in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 4 report. The United Kingdom’s report is annexed to these summary and conclusions. The United Kingdom presented its two-year report in March 2019 and the OECD Working Group on Bribery’s summary and conclusions were adopted on 6 March 2019. In 2021, the United Kingdom provided an update on progress made to implement oustanding Phase 4 recommendations, and the OECD Working Group on Bribery’s addendum to the summary and conclusions was adopted on 9 October 2021.
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 4 Follow-Up Report Addendum: United Kingdom
2019 Two-Year Follow-Up Updated 2021
Report
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
Abstract
