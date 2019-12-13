This report, submitted by Lithuania, provides information on the progress made by Lithuania in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 2 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary of and conclusions to the report were adopted on 12 December 2019. The Phase 2 report evaluated and made recommendations on Lithuania's implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions. It was adopted by the OECD Working Group on Bribery on 15 December 2017.
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 2 Follow-Up Report: Lithuania
Report
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention
Abstract
