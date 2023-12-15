Impact Evaluation of the Digital Tool for Employment Counsellors in Spain: SEND@

This report provides an overview of the design and results of a counterfactual impact evaluation of SEND@, a digital tool for employment counsellors developed by the Spanish public employment service (Servicio Público de Empleo Estatal, SEPE). The objective of the digital tool SEND@ evaluated in this report is to assist employment counsellors in guiding clients to job openings and/or active labour market policies (ALMPs) based on past outcomes amongst similar clients. Taking information on jobseekers who have successfully integrated to the labour market in the recent past, the digital tool displays the top occupations in which similar jobseekers found jobs as well as, if applicable, which ALMPs they participated in before becoming employed.