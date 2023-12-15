Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Impact Evaluation of the Digital Tool for Employment Counsellors in Spain: SEND@

Report on the Design and Implementation of an Impact Evaluation of the Digital Counselling Tool for Spain’s Public Employment Services
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fe1ec3c3-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), Impact Evaluation of the Digital Tool for Employment Counsellors in Spain: SEND@: Report on the Design and Implementation of an Impact Evaluation of the Digital Counselling Tool for Spain’s Public Employment Services, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fe1ec3c3-en.
Go to top