This paper looks at the basic economics of hub-and-spoke arrangements, and their legal treatment across OECD jurisdictions. It will include brief excursions into related topics such as information exchanges and resale price maintenance while seeking to glean some insights regarding practical enforcement questions. It was prepared as a background note for a discussion held at the OECD in December 2019 on Hub-and-Spoke Arrangements.
Hub-and-Spoke Arrangements
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
