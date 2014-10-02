Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

How Was Life?

Global Well-being since 1820
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264214262-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Edited by Jan Luiten van Zanden, Joerg Baten, Marco Mira d’Ercole, Auke Rijpma and Marcel P. Timmer
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

van Zanden, J. et al. (eds.) (2014), How Was Life?: Global Well-being since 1820, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264214262-en.
Go to top