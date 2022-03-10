How to select indicators that support the implementation of education policies

Across OECD countries, the increasing demand for evidence-based policy making has led governments to design policies jointly with relevant indicators to monitor their implementation. Indicators can be effective tools as they provide key information to pilot implementation towards the achievement of policy objectives. The development of adequate indicators and practices is however a complex exercise, as it requires striking the right balance between guiding development and strengthening accountability.

This Education Spotlight draws on evidence from the OECD Implementing Education Policies programme and expertise developed during partnerships with several countries and the European Commission. It aims to provide insights to policy makers and various education stakeholders, to initiate a discussion on the use and misuse of indicators in education, and to guide future actions towards a better contribution of indicators to education policy implementation.