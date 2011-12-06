Skip to main content
How to Improve the Economic Policy Framework for the Housing Market in Israel

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0sjfjqz9x-en
Authors
Philip Hemmings
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hemmings, P. (2011), “How to Improve the Economic Policy Framework for the Housing Market in Israel”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 912, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0sjfjqz9x-en.
