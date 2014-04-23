Skip to main content
How to Improve Taxes and Transfers in Israel

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz5j1t07vs0-en
Authors
Philip Hemmings
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Hemmings, P. (2014), “How to Improve Taxes and Transfers in Israel”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1113, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz5j1t07vs0-en.
