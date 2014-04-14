Skip to main content
How to Improve Israel's Health-care System

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz5j1sltwtb-en
Authors
Philip Hemmings
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Hemmings, P. (2014), “How to Improve Israel's Health-care System”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1114, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz5j1sltwtb-en.
