Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

How to Achieve Growth- and Equity-friendly Fiscal Consolidation?

A Proposed Methodology for Instrument Choice with an Illustrative Application to OECD Countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k407lwvzkkh-en
Authors
Boris Cournède, Antoine Goujard, Álvaro Pina
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Cournède, B., A. Goujard and Á. Pina (2013), “How to Achieve Growth- and Equity-friendly Fiscal Consolidation?: A Proposed Methodology for Instrument Choice with an Illustrative Application to OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1088, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k407lwvzkkh-en.
Go to top