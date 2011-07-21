Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

How Institutions Shape the Distributive Impact of Macroeconomic Shocks

A DSGE Analysis
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg84x0155s0-en
Authors
Rudiger Ahrend, Charlotte Moeser, Tommaso Monacelli
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Ahrend, R., C. Moeser and T. Monacelli (2011), “How Institutions Shape the Distributive Impact of Macroeconomic Shocks: A DSGE Analysis”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 884, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg84x0155s0-en.
Go to top