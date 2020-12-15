Skip to main content
How effective are automatic fiscal stabilisers in the OECD countries?

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/f1fb9d6a-en
Alessandro Maravalle, Łukasz Rawdanowicz
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Maravalle, A. and Ł. Rawdanowicz (2020), “How effective are automatic fiscal stabilisers in the OECD countries?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1635, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f1fb9d6a-en.
