How Does Decentralised Minimum-Wage Setting Affect Unemployment and Informality?

The Case of Indonesia
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/222850046464
Authors
Margherita Comola, Luiz de Mello
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Comola, M. and L. de Mello (2009), “How Does Decentralised Minimum-Wage Setting Affect Unemployment and Informality?: The Case of Indonesia”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 710, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/222850046464.
