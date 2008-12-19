Skip to main content
How do Taxes Affect Investment and Productivity?

An Industry-Level Analysis of OECD Countries
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/230022721067
Laura Vartia
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Vartia, L. (2008), “How do Taxes Affect Investment and Productivity?: An Industry-Level Analysis of OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 656, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/230022721067.
