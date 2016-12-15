Skip to main content
How Do Product Market Regulations Affect Workers?

Evidence from the Network Industries
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5167d865-en
Oliver Denk
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Denk, O. (2016), “How Do Product Market Regulations Affect Workers? : Evidence from the Network Industries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1349, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5167d865-en.
