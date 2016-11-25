Skip to main content
How do policies influence GDP tail risks?

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jln0428l1wl-en
Aida Caldera Sánchez, Oliver Röhn
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Caldera Sánchez, A. and O. Röhn (2016), “How do policies influence GDP tail risks?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1339, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jln0428l1wl-en.
