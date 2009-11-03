Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

How do Institutions Affect Structural Unemployment in Times of Crises?

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/220734255421
Authors
Davide Furceri, Annabelle Mourougane
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Furceri, D. and A. Mourougane (2009), “How do Institutions Affect Structural Unemployment in Times of Crises?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 730, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/220734255421.
Go to top