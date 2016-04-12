Skip to main content
How did Immigrants fare in the Irish Labour Market over the Great Recession?

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0v4f4r8kh-en
Authors
Elish Kelly, Seamus McGuinness, Philip O’Connell, Alberto González Pandiella, David Haugh
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kelly, E. et al. (2016), “How did Immigrants fare in the Irish Labour Market over the Great Recession?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1284, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm0v4f4r8kh-en.
