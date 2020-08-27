The transition from tertiary education to work involves substantial uncertainty and changes between education programmes, jobs and industries. The current major disruption in the labour market is only going to increase this uncertainty, making it essential for graduates to be prepared for it. Graduates with more dynamic career trajectories are more likely to include interpersonal skills in their professional profiles. This confirms the need for higher education institutions to pursue their efforts to develop a comprehensive skill set for their graduates, including technical skills and also interpersonal skills.
How are young graduates settling into the labour market?
Education Indicators in Focus
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
29 January 2024
-
27 October 2023
-
13 December 2022
-
25 March 2022
-
-
-
9 February 2021
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
1 July 2024
-
Case study18 April 2024
-
Case study4 March 2024
-
4 March 2024
-
29 February 2024
-
Case study20 February 2024
-
20 February 2024