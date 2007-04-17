Skip to main content
Housing Markets and Adjustment in Monetary Union

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/208627725571
Authors
Peter Hoeller, David Rae
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hoeller, P. and D. Rae (2007), “Housing Markets and Adjustment in Monetary Union”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 550, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/208627725571.
