This paper highlights the factors that limit or increase cyclical divergence in the euro area and reviews one policy area that is important in fostering a speedy adjustment to shocks: the transmission of monetary policy via the housing market. A high interest rate sensitivity of housing markets is beneficial as monetary policy is more powerful in damping cyclical fluctuations overall in the euro area. However, housing and mortgage markets still differ widely, leading to asymmetric behaviour of individual countries. Large differences exist in home-ownership rates, financial markets, taxation and supply constraints. Moreover, it is important to have a financial system that can withstand asset price bubbles. In this context, the procyclicality of bank provisioning is of concern as it could lead to a credit crunch and reinforce a downturn. Prudential supervision across the area has become better co-ordinated, but still remains fragmented.
Housing Markets and Adjustment in Monetary Union
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
7 May 2024
-
Working paper7 May 2024
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Policy paper31 May 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
25 April 2024
-
24 April 2024