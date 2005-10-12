Skip to main content
House Prices and Inflation in the Euro Area

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/037842735074
Authors
Boris Cournède
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cournède, B. (2005), “House Prices and Inflation in the Euro Area”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 450, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/037842735074.
