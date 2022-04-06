Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Helping the Austrian business sector to cope with new opportunities and challenges in Austria

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b5cd3c24-en
Authors
Dennis Dlugosch, Michael Abendschein, Eun Jung Kim
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Dlugosch, D., M. Abendschein and E. Kim (2022), “Helping the Austrian business sector to cope with new opportunities and challenges in Austria”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1706, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b5cd3c24-en.
Go to top