The paper reviews trends in health-care expenditure and assesses the main forces underlying the increase since 1960. It then describes and evaluates various health-care reforms. The report argues that top-down budget controls appear to have had some success in reducing the growth in health-care spending but, to be sustainable, they need to be supported by microeconomic reforms. Significant improvements in micro-efficiency and effectiveness can be obtained by improving incentives facing health-care providers. Policy developments in a few leading countries suggest that a system where funders/insurers act as purchasers, contracting with competing health-care providers, is a promising model for reform. A statistical annex assesses whether differences in institutional arrangements for funding and providing health care explain international differences in health expenditure ...
Health Care Reform Controlling Spending and Increasing Efficiency
Working paper
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Abstract
