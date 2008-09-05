Skip to main content
Have Long-term Financial Trends Changed the Transmission of Monetary Policy?

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/238203348082
Authors
Boris Cournède, Rudiger Ahrend, Robert Price
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Cournède, B., R. Ahrend and R. Price (2008), “Have Long-term Financial Trends Changed the Transmission of Monetary Policy?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 634, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/238203348082.
