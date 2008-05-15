Skip to main content
Have Developed Countries Escaped the Curse of Distance?

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/241705110254
Authors
Hervé Boulhol, Alain de Serres
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Boulhol, H. and A. de Serres (2008), “Have Developed Countries Escaped the Curse of Distance?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 610, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/241705110254.
