Has Deregulation Increased Investment in Infrastructure?

Firm-Level Evidence from OECD Countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg566hgsjwl-en
Authors
Sónia Araújo
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Araújo, S. (2011), “Has Deregulation Increased Investment in Infrastructure?: Firm-Level Evidence from OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 892, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg566hgsjwl-en.
