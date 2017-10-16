Skip to main content
Harmful Tax Practices - 2017 Progress Report on Preferential Regimes

Inclusive Framework on BEPS: Action 5
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264283954-en
OECD
OECD/G20 Base Erosion and Profit Shifting Project
OECD (2017), Harmful Tax Practices - 2017 Progress Report on Preferential Regimes: Inclusive Framework on BEPS: Action 5, OECD/G20 Base Erosion and Profit Shifting Project, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264283954-en.
