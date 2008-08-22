Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Handbook on Constructing Composite Indicators: Methodology and User Guide

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264043466-en
Authors
OECD, European Union, European Commission, Joint Research Centre
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/European Union/EC-JRC (2008), Handbook on Constructing Composite Indicators: Methodology and User Guide, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264043466-en.
Go to top