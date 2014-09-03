To keep (Q)SAR applications on a solid scientific foundation, an international effort to articulate principles for (Q)SAR technology and to develop a guidance document for use of (Q)SAR in regulatory applications. This document presents those principles and helpful guides for validating (Q)SAR technology for a variety of applications.
Guidance Document on the Validation of (Quantitative) Structure-Activity Relationship [(Q)SAR] Models
Report
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
22 November 2022
Related publications
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
-
25 June 2024
-
25 June 2024