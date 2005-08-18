Skip to main content
Guidance Document on the Validation and International Acceptance of New or Updated Test Methods for Hazard Assessment

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e1f1244b-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment

Cite this content as:

OECD (2005), Guidance Document on the Validation and International Acceptance of New or Updated Test Methods for Hazard Assessment, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 34, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e1f1244b-en.
