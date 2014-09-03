Guidance Document on the Honey Bee (Apis Mellifera L.) Brood test Under Semi-field Conditions

The method described in this guidance document assesses the effects of plant protection products (PPPs), and has been validated using the active Fenoxycarb, which is known to act as an insect growth regulator (IGR), to the honey bee brood (Apis mellifera L.) under semi-field conditions (tunnel conditions followed by field conditions). The method can be used to address concerns regarding the impact on the brood development in honey bee colonies which are exposed to treatments of PPPs in agricultural crops. The aim of this test is to fill an identified gap or complement the sequential testing scheme with the development of a test method under semi-field conditions and to produce quantitative data that can be used as the basis for the evaluation of IGRs and other larvicidal compounds.