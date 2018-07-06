Skip to main content
Guidance Document on the Collection of Eyes Tissues for Histological Evaluation and Collection of Data - Second Edition

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/cc11e13a-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Series on Testing and Assessment

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), Guidance Document on the Collection of Eyes Tissues for Histological Evaluation and Collection of Data - Second Edition, OECD Series on Testing and Assessment, No. 160, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/cc11e13a-en.
