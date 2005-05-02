Growth in Services

At its meeting in May 2003, the Ministerial Council asked the OECD to analyse the contribution made by the services sector to employment growth, productivity and innovation, and to identify factors, institutions and policies that could enhance the growth prospects of this sector. In response to this request, the OECD launched a cross-Directorate study. This report draws the main policy conclusions from the project. It complements the OECD report on Trade and Structural Adjustment, which provides policy directions on how OECD countries can adjust to international trade. Together, these reports present a concrete policy agenda on how to strengthen growth performance and address globalisation, structural change and the shift to services.

