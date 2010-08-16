Growth and Sustainability in Brazil, China, India, Indonesia and South Africa is based on the proceedings of a conference, organised by the OECD, on the growth performance of these large emerging-market economies. The book brings together contributions from distinguished policy makers and scholars. It discusses the growth experiences of these countries, including how they have fared in the wake of the recent global financial crisis. It also examines these countries’ prospects for sustaining strong growth over the long term.

The chapters in this book offer new analyses of the growth process in individual countries. They explore, for example, the reduction of external vulnerability in Brazil, the contribution of human and physical capital accumulation in China and Indonesia, initiatives to promote infrastructure and social development in India, and financial deepening in South Africa. These chapters identify the specific drivers of growth in each country, and thus strengthen our understanding of the policy levers that can be used to sustain growth in the years to come.