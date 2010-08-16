Skip to main content
Growth and Sustainability in Brazil, China, India, Indonesia and South Africa

Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264090200-en
Authors
OECD
Edited by Luiz de Mello
de Mello, L. (ed.) (2010), Growth and Sustainability in Brazil, China, India, Indonesia and South Africa, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264090200-en.
