Gross Earning Inequalities in OECD Countries and Major Non-member Economies

Determinants and Future Scenarios
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz123k7s8bv-en
Authors
Henrik Braconier, Jenifer Ruiz-Valenzuela
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Braconier, H. and J. Ruiz-Valenzuela (2014), “Gross Earning Inequalities in OECD Countries and Major Non-member Economies: Determinants and Future Scenarios”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1139, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz123k7s8bv-en.
