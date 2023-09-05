Greening high streets: sustaining community centres

High streets, town centres and commercial districts are both economic and social hubs for communities. They provide residents with local access to services and goods; are important sources of jobs and turnover; and serve as community gathering points and sources of local pride and identity. However, these places – and the businesses that locate there – face a number of challenges, such as rising rent and energy costs, declining foot traffic and climate pressures. To cope with these challenges, “greening” strategies can offer win-win solutions, helping to both address climate change and making these places more attractive to residents and visitors.