Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Greening Global Value Chains: Innovation and the International Diffusion of Technologies and Knowledge

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k483jn87hnv-en
Authors
Matthieu Glachant
Tags
OECD Green Growth Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Glachant, M. (2013), “Greening Global Value Chains: Innovation and the International Diffusion of Technologies and Knowledge”, OECD Green Growth Papers, No. 2013/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k483jn87hnv-en.
Go to top