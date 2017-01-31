This Policy Paper describes the relatively new phenomenon of publicly-capitalised green investment banks and examines why they are being created and how they are mobilising private investment. It draws on the OECD report “Green Investment Banks: Scaling up Private Investment in Low-carbon, Climate-resilient Infrastructure".
Green Investment Banks
Innovative Public Financial Institutions Scaling up Private, Low-carbon Investment
Policy paper
OECD Environment Policy Papers
Abstract
