Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Green Investment Banks

Innovative Public Financial Institutions Scaling up Private, Low-carbon Investment
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e3c2526c-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Environment Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), “Green Investment Banks: Innovative Public Financial Institutions Scaling up Private, Low-carbon Investment”, OECD Environment Policy Papers, No. 6, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e3c2526c-en.
Go to top