Graduate Entrepreneurship in Poland

This study, commissioned by the OECD and supported by the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure and Development, delves into the landscape of entrepreneurship education and start-up support in Poland's Wielkopolska and Kujawsko-Pomorskie regions. Assessing practices at six universities, it reveals disparities in strategic support for entrepreneurship and the depth of entrepreneurship education offerings. While start-up support services are plentiful, coordination and awareness among students remain challenges. Drawing from international models, the study offers recommendations to enhance entrepreneurship initiatives, including incentivizing university leaders, embedding entrepreneurship in institutional strategies, and fostering collaboration between academia and the business community. This comprehensive analysis lays groundwork for fostering a more vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in Poland's higher education institutions.